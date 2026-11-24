The team behind Doulos Hope announced Monday (Nov 23) night that the highly anticipated return of the international floating book fair to Singapore has been delayed. In a social media post, the team cited the need for more time "to complete the vessel’s annually scheduled maintenance programme" as the reason for the postponement.

As such, the ship's arrival at VivoCity has been delayed, and all bookings have been put on hold "until further notice".

Doulos Hope was initially set to be open to the public from Nov 24 to Dec 13, with its return to Singapore coming about two years after its last visit. The ship was promoted as having more than 2,000 titles for readers of all ages, with subjects including science, medicine, arts, languages, children's books and academic texts.

In a statement, the team apologised for "the disappointment and inconvenience" caused.

"The safety of our crew, volunteers and visitors remains our priority, and these additional steps are necessary before we can welcome guests on board," it wrote.

"While we are not yet able to confirm a new opening date, our team is working hard to complete the necessary preparations and look forward to welcoming you aboard as soon as possible."