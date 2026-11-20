This holiday season, book lovers in Singapore can score affordable reads while enjoying sea views. The popular international floating book fair, Doulos Hope, will return to Singapore from Nov 24 to Dec 13. It will operate from 11am to 9pm, Tuesdays to Sundays.

Located at VivoCity, the ship will have more than 2,000 titles for readers of all ages. Subjects include science, medicine, arts, languages, children’s books and academic texts.

The upcoming event marks Doulos Hope's return to Singapore after about two years.