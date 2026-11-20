International floating book fair Doulos Hope returns to Singapore from Nov 24, admission is free
Doulos Hope will be open to the public at VivoCity from Nov 24 to Dec 13.
This holiday season, book lovers in Singapore can score affordable reads while enjoying sea views. The popular international floating book fair, Doulos Hope, will return to Singapore from Nov 24 to Dec 13. It will operate from 11am to 9pm, Tuesdays to Sundays.
Located at VivoCity, the ship will have more than 2,000 titles for readers of all ages. Subjects include science, medicine, arts, languages, children’s books and academic texts.
The upcoming event marks Doulos Hope's return to Singapore after about two years.
Entry into Doulos Hope is free. However, visitors must book tickets on this website before heading down. Children must be accompanied by an adult and are also required to have their own tickets.
Operated by the non-profit organisation GBA Ships, Doulos Hope aims to make literature more accessible while promoting cross-cultural understanding. Launched in May 2023, the ship travels to ports around the region and is staffed by an international crew of volunteers who live and work on board.