Chinese carmaker BYD drives its luxury marque Denza into Singapore

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD has launched its luxury marque Denza in Singapore at a glitzy ceremony in Shangri-La Singapore on Oct 10, 2024.

Headlining the launch is the Denza D9, a luxury all-electric, multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) that has sold over 200,000 units in China since its debut in 2022. It was the best-selling model in the country for the first half of 2024.

The boxy yet minimalist-sleek vehicle can snugly fit in seven adults, seven 20-inch luggage and seven business backpacks. There are four exterior colour options – Arctic White, Whale Sea Blue, Harbour Grey and Cosmos Black – and brown or beige for the interiors.

Measuring over 5.2m long with a maximum power of 275kW and a peak torque of 470 Nm, the Denza D9 is equipped with a high-performance permanent magnet synchronous motor and blitzes the century sprint in a remarkable 6.9 seconds.

Its eight-in-one powertrain increases the vehicle control efficiency by 50 per cent and the 103kWh blade battery gives the car a range of up to 520 km, more than enough to hit Kuala Lumpur one-way and stand up to the rigours of corporate transfers and frequent family outings. It’s not a shabby ride either, with seats upholstered in Napa leather, multi-usage retractable tables, wireless charging ports, and even an in-built refrigerator and zero gravity massage functions in the middle row with touch-screen control in the armrest consoles.