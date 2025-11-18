Would you travel 36 hours and 1,300km on a bus for esports? These Indonesian fans did

For most, attending an esports event may mean a short subway trip or a plane ride from another part of the country.

But in Indonesia – with over 17,000 islands and around 1.9 million sq km in size – an esports event in the capital city of Jakarta meant a 36-hour journey there, and another 36 hours back by bus without stopping to rest at night for some.

And many who were at the recent Free Fire World Series 2025 weren't deterred the least bit.

More than 3,000 fans from 45 cities hopped on 60 buses provided by Garena, a Singapore-based esports company, to attend the Free Fire World Series.

The event, which took place at the Indonesia Arena on Nov 14 and 15 and drew a crowd of 6,000, was the first ever to be held in the country.

Some of them came from as far as Dumai in Riau Province and Padang in West Sumatra, approximately 1,400km and 1,300km from Jakarta, respectively.