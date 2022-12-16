The new etiquette guide to post pandemic-era parties: Who to invite, who to gift, what to bring

For those of us who grew up attending big year-end parties with extended family and friends, celebrating Christmas in 2020 and 2021 was a real shock to the system. The safety measures in Singapore that capped visitors to a maximum of five guests per household meant that some of us have not caught up with our usual Christmas party buddies for the last two years.

Although the restrictions have been lifted, not everyone is keen to dance back into big-scale parties. We know some introverts, who secretly rejoiced at avoiding all the noisy shenanigans, are dreading having the festivities forced down their throats again.

Others may be looking forward to the merrymaking but feel uncomfortable with big group gatherings, given the fluctuating COVID-19 infections.

Do you have to revive your annual party? Is it okay to trim your Christmas gifting list? Any conversation starters to help everyone catch up in a jiffy? Time for a revised etiquette guide to ease us into pandemic-era parties.

MY PRE-PANDEMIC GIFTING LIST USED TO BE REALLY LONG – IS IT RUDE TO CUT BACK IN THE NEW NORMAL?

Balancing the gifting scale is always tricky but after two years of not receiving – and not buying – gifts, people are more receptive to change. So, this year is probably your best shot at trimming your gift list permanently.

It is not just about cutting down on your shopping, it is also about not adding to the clutter, especially for those with young kids whose house is overflowing with toys.