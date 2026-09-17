Singapore to host Evo's first Southeast Asia fighting game event in 2027 with Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8
The fighting game convention will make its Southeast Asian debut at Marina Bay Sands from Jan 15 to 17, 2027, with tournaments, arcade games, cosplay and community events.
The fighting game tournament series Evolution Championship Series (Evo) will make its Southeast Asian debut in Singapore next January.
Evo Singapore 2027 will take place from Jan 15 to 17 at Halls E and F of the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, bringing together professional and amateur players for three days of fighting game tournaments and activities.
The event will feature five titles: Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, Guilty Gear Strive and Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, with a total guaranteed prize pool of US$125,000 (S$159,664).
Evo's tournaments follow an open format, meaning players can register to compete regardless of professional status.
Evo Singapore will also host the season-ending Tekken World Tour 2026 Global Finals, where the world's top competitive Tekken 8 players will vie for a separate US$300,000 (S$383,203) prize pool.
Before the finals, Evo Singapore will hold a Last Chance Qualifier, giving players who have not already qualified one final opportunity to secure a spot in the championship. The winner will advance directly to the Global Finals.
It will be the first time a Tekken World Tour season concludes at an official Evo event.
Evo traces its roots to a 1996 fighting game tournament in California attended by 40 players. It has since grown into an international fighting game tournament series, with events held in locations including Las Vegas, Japan, and France.
Singapore was initially announced as an Evo host city for 2026 before the event was moved to January 2027. The new dates were announced during Evo Las Vegas in June.
The city was also recently announced to be the upcoming host of other gaming conventions in 2027, including Pokemon World Championships and Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship.
Beyond the tournament brackets, Evo Singapore will feature an arcade area with dozens of machines, casual gaming and community-run Bring Your Own Console (BYOC) tournaments.
There will also be an Evo Museum exploring the history of the fighting game community, alongside merchandise and vendor booths, cosplay activities and booths from game publishers and developers.
Those unable to attend in person can watch the tournament online, with matches set to be livestreamed on Evo's Twitch and YouTube channels.
Tickets are now available and sold through Trip.com, with early-bird prices offered until Oct 16. Regular ticket prices will apply from Oct 17 to Nov 30, followed by late-purchase rates from Dec 1 to 18. Single-day spectator passes start from S$25.
Those planning to compete will also need to purchase a three-day Evo Singapore pass through Trip.com and separately register for their chosen tournaments through Start.gg. More information can be found on the official Evo Singapore website.