Inside Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu’s 4-room HDB flat, a cosy home for a celebrity couple

As they hospitably welcomed CNA Lifestyle into their renovated four-room HDB resale flat located in the "central south west", Jeffrey, 35, summed up the essence of their home: “The whole home is filled with mementos of our journey as a couple, and that’s why it’s so special to us.”

Even the entryway, typically a utilitarian space where keys are dropped or quick glances at the mirror are made before heading out, is imbued with small, heartfelt reminders of their relationship.

A plaque on the wall commemorates the day Jeffrey proposed to Felicia on Jul 29, 2022. Polaroid snaps from when they bought their wedding rings and a framed sketch from a close friend also adorn the space. In the living room, an otter plush toy from Night Safari, which Jeffrey used to propose, takes pride of place – one of many sentimental touches scattered throughout their home.