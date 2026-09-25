Meet Southeast Asia's first okapi calf, born at Singapore's Rainforest Wild Adventure

Rainforest Wild Adventure has welcomed a new member of the family: The first okapi born in Southeast Asia.

The male calf was born on Jul 27 to first-time parents Kisala, a seven-year-old female, and Xandor, a four-year-old male. Nearly two months later, he has more than doubled his birth weight, from about 20kg at his first weigh-in to 48kg. Details of his birth were announced by Mandai Wildlife Group on Thursday (Sep 24).

Kisala and Xandor came to Singapore under the EAZA Ex situ Programme, a coordinated breeding programme for threatened species.