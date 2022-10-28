‘I feel alive when I am on my BMX’: The 48-year-old 'uncle' who loves doing tricks

Commuters en route to work wouldn’t have given the skate park next to Somerset MRT station a second glance. But on one Friday morning, in this domain of skateboarders – and instructors guiding their young charges up and down the halfpipe – a figure in a red cap would've stood out.

Like a human cyclone swirling with the force of a blue-framed BMX bike popped up on a wheelie, Tay Seng Tee harnessed balance, momentum and, undoubtedly, gumption, to put on a show for our video shoot.

“We do another take?” he asked, as the front wheel came down, ending the trick.

That, we soon realised, was going to be a question we were going to hear a lot – even when he was completely soaked by the rain that eventually arrived. “I can spray the water with the tyres. It’ll be epic!”

If you’re thinking Tay was a youngster trying out for an extreme sport video shoot, well, not quite. The automation engineer is a husband as well as a father and coach to two teenagers: A 14-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son. He's also 48 years old this year.