Danish lifestyle brand Flying Tiger Copenhagen opens first store in Singapore

Something playful, colourful and undeniably Danish has just rolled into town. The beloved Danish lifestyle brand Flying Tiger Copenhagen made its official debut in Singapore at Bugis+ on Monday (Jul 28), located at level 2 of the mall.

This marks the brand’s fourth destination in Southeast Asia, following launches in Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines, all of which are in partnership with lifestyle retailer PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (MAP).

Flying Tiger Copenhagen is known worldwide for turning everyday essentials into fun, functional treasures, from vibrant stationery and clever gadgets to joyful homeware and thoughtful gifts – all with a Scandinavian twist.

To celebrate the grand opening, there is an interactive pop-up at the Bugis+ atrium, running from Aug 1 to 3. Expect mini games, a spin-the-wheel station and exclusive prizes up for grabs all in true Flying Tiger style.

In a statement, CEO Martin Jermiin, said: "We’re thrilled to open our first store in Singapore and look forward to becoming part of this vibrant retail landscape. Our success across Asia continues to build strong momentum, and we’re confident that our entry into Singapore will be a valuable addition."

Flying Tiger Copenhagen began its journey as a flea market stall in 1988. In 1995, the first official store opened with every item priced at 10 Danish kroner (US$1.55). They now have more than 1,000 stores in 39 countries.