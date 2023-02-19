Real-life CSI: This forensic pathologist in Singapore searches for clues in dead bodies to help solve crimes

“Based on the scan, and information from the police and medical records, we can better advise the coroner as to whether or not an autopsy is required,” said Dr Lee.

But surely there aren’t that many unnatural deaths in Singapore to examine, are there? Make that 5,000 cases a year on average. “It equates to about 13, 14 cases a day,” said Dr Lee, who has been working with HSA for 16 years. “The maximum we’ve had in a day was 28. The lowest could be one or two cases. The highest number of autopsies I’ve done in a day is six.”

And no, there isn’t an organ that takes a longer time to remove than the others, according to him. “The difficult cases to dissect would be those where the normal anatomy may have been altered. For instance, a complex surgery had been done.

"On average, a routine autopsy would take somewhere between one and two hours. But in homicidal cases or cases that are more complex, they could take upwards of six hours or more,” said the doctor.

PINK SPECIMEN SLIDES AND PAEDIATRIC DEATHS

When CNA Lifestyle met the forensic pathologist in his office in the HSA building, a few blocks from the mortuary, he was poring over some specimen slides – pieces of glass with a bright pink stain in the middle. The slides allow the forensic pathologist to see details that are not obvious, explained Dr Lee.

“For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, pneumonia sometimes may not be clear to the naked eye when we examine the lung. So we have to look into the tissue to see the inflammation and infection.”

To do that, tissue samples are removed during autopsy, treated in formalin, encased in paraffin and sliced. “Just like it is much easier to cut frozen than fresh fish, it is much easier to cut the paraffin block to get an even slice,” he said, noting that this is done at a lab. The process results in specimen slices that are 3 to 5 microns thick, or the thickness of a single cell – certainly thinner than the bonito flakes sprinkled on takoyaki.

As for the peculiar colour, that comes from a pink dye that is used to stain the specimens (most cells are colourless and transparent) and make them visible. Finally, the slices are sandwiched between pieces of glass and ready for examination under the microscope.