In a digital world, he finds joy in something old school – collecting rare fountain pens and ink bottles

“I tend to go for brands that are established but not so well known in my circle; you can tell it is not a S$3 G2 gel pen from Popular, but you don't exactly know what it is,” Lee told CNA Lifestyle. “So there's still that little bit of air and mystery about it.”

“It also has that feel good factor,” he shared, noting that in the past, some prospective business partners even judged whether to work with him by the pen he used.

Exquisite yet unassuming, it’s a collection not meant to be flaunted – no dedicated social media page or any membership in pen communities – just quietly grown, stowed away in drawers and locked in cabinets.

THE UNMATCHED WRITING EXPERIENCE

Like many, Lee started with simple, inexpensive gel pens, favouring rollerball ones as they were “easy to use and less messy”. But as he and his wife cycled through pens regularly at work, the amount of plastic waste quickly accumulated.

He soon made the switch after eventually learning about fountain pens, including their use of bottled ink over disposable cartridges.

“You could fill one fountain pen with a bottle of ink many, many times, and you will generate far less waste than you would if you use a box of rollerball gel pens,” Lee told CNA Lifestyle when we visited him at home.

In 2019, his wife bought him his very first fountain pen – the Graf von Faber-Castell pen made of sterling silver and wood. Lee was drawn to the exceptional writing comfort it offered.