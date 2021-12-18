Four resolutions for a healthier tech life in 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic has been packed with plenty of nasty tech surprises.

We ran into the problem of a perpetual scarcity of hardware, like game consoles and graphics cards. Apple this year announced a major change to its data practices, including a tool to scan iPhones for child pornography, which critics labelled an invasion of privacy. And many of us who tried ordering high-quality face masks to protect ourselves from the coronavirus had to swim through an ocean of fakes.

Yet there was a silver lining to all this: Valuable lessons to improve our relationship with tech for years to come, like becoming savvier online shoppers and taking control of our personal data.

Think of it as New Year’s resolutions, but for tech. Here are my top recommendations.

RESOLUTION 1: INVEST IN INFRASTRUCTURE FIRST

The pandemic, which drove many white-collar professionals to work from home, showed how many of us had sluggish internet connections. That underlined how little we tend to invest in our tech infrastructure, like the networking equipment and broadband services that power the internet connection for our devices.

When people spend on technology, they generally buy gadgets before all else. Electronics like video streaming sticks were among the top-selling items on Black Friday, according to a research report published last month by Adobe.

But we should spend on infrastructure before devices. One-fifth of consumers hold on to their routers for more than four years, according to a survey this year from Consumer Reports. That’s cutting it close, since we should upgrade our Wi-Fi routers every three to five years, wireless experts say. New routers introduce new Wi-Fi standards that improve speeds and techniques to mitigate network congestion, making it easier for multiple devices throughout a home – like laptops and game consoles – to get a robust internet connection.

If your router is fairly new and your connection remains subpar, look to your internet service provider. The broadband plan you subscribed to many years ago may no longer be sufficient, so consider investing in a faster plan. If your household streams lots of video and plays games online, shoot for roughly 40 megabits a second.