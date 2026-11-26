Those looking to score new electronics can head to Gain City's new megastore in Tampines, which opened on Thursday (Nov 26), where the retailer has lined up numerous deals to celebrate the occasion.

One of these deals is the Black Fri-Yay sale, happening till Nov 29. Shoppers can look forward to promotions across various product categories, including bedding, air conditioners, TVs, furniture and more.

For instance, shoppers can enjoy up to 60 per cent off with a free triple upsize on selected bedding models as well as an additional S$200 off selected OLED and QLED TVs.