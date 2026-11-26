Gain City's new Tampines megastore has limited-time deals including Samsung tablets for S$99 and discounted laptops
Gain City opened its new megastore in Tampines on Thursday (Nov 26) and is offering a slew of deals to commemorate the occasion.
Those looking to score new electronics can head to Gain City's new megastore in Tampines, which opened on Thursday (Nov 26), where the retailer has lined up numerous deals to celebrate the occasion.
One of these deals is the Black Fri-Yay sale, happening till Nov 29. Shoppers can look forward to promotions across various product categories, including bedding, air conditioners, TVs, furniture and more.
For instance, shoppers can enjoy up to 60 per cent off with a free triple upsize on selected bedding models as well as an additional S$200 off selected OLED and QLED TVs.
Another deal is the store-exclusive Star Buys, which features products from brands like Samsung, Acer and Simmons going at heavily discounted prices, while stocks last.
These include the Samsung A11 Tablet at S$99 (usual price S$288), the LG 65-inch Nano UHD AI ThinQ TV at S$499 (usual price S$1,049), the Asus Vivobook 16 laptop at S$1,399 (usual price S$2,099), the Simmons Havana queen-sized mattress at S$3,299 (usual price S$7,199) and more.
For a greater reason to splash the cash, shoppers can get free gifts with qualifying purchases of participating brands and models. These include a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer or Eikou steam air fryer with a minimum spend of S$1,500 and a DJI Pocket 4 Creator Combo or Shark TurboBlade fan with a minimum spend of S$3,000.
Every S$100 spent also earns shoppers a chance to win a BYD Atto 3 Evo car.
In a statement, Kenny Teo, managing director of Gain City, said: "While online shopping offers convenience, we believe there is still tremendous value in the in-store experience, especially for big-ticket purchases such as televisions, refrigerators and furniture.
"Customers want to see products up close, compare different options and speak to our team before making a decision. With our new Tampines megastore, we hope to make that experience even more enjoyable, while giving shoppers more reasons to visit with our Black Fri-Yay early access promotions."
Gain City's new Tampines megastore is located at 11 Tampines North Drive 5, Singapore 529485.