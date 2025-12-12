French indie Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dominates Game Awards 2025

French indie title Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dominated the annual Game Awards in Los Angeles, winning a record of nine categories including best video game of the year.

"What a weird timeline for us," Guillaume Broche of video game studio Sandfall Interactive quipped, thanking his team as he accepted the top award.

"And also I want to extend thanks to the unsung heroes of this industry – the people who make tutorials on YouTube on how to make a game – because we had no idea how to make a game before."

Clair Obscur, the first game from Sandfall Interactive, tells the story of a group of characters battling seemingly impossible odds in a post-apocalyptic universe with a distinctively French visual style.