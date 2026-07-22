Garmin launches Cirqa, its first screen-free fitness tracker with up to 10 days of battery life
The screen-free wearable tracks sleep, recovery, heart rate and more than 80 activities without requiring a smartwatch display or subscription. It's priced at S$279 in Singapore.
Garmin has unveiled the Garmin Cirqa, the tech company's first screen-free fitness tracker designed for users who want to monitor their health and workouts without the distraction of a display.
The lightweight fabric smart band tracks a range of health and fitness metrics, sleep, recovery, heart rate, stress, respiration, blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature, and activity levels, according to a press release on Tuesday (Jul 21).
According to Garmin, Cirqa can automatically detect and record over 80 activities such as running, walking and yoga, which users can later review and edit in the Garmin Connect app. As activities are confirmed or corrected over time, the device learns to classify future workouts more accurately.
Designed with a minimalist style, the tracker has no touchscreen and instead features a single physical button. Garmin says the band offers up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge.
The fabric band is available in neutral colours – including Black, Dark Olive, French Blue and Mauve – and can be worn on either the wrist or upper arm.
For women's health, users can also use the Cirqa to track menstrual cycles and pregnancies, and log their skin temperatures for improved period and ovulation predictions.
Garmin says all core health, fitness, sleep and recovery metrics are available within the Garmin Connect app at no additional cost. Users can optionally subscribe to Garmin Connect+ for additional coaching features and deeper insights, while accessories such as wristbands and upper-arm bands are also sold separately.
Since its announcement, many online users have compared Cirqa with other screen-free fitness trackers such as Whoop, which similarly focuses on health and recovery metrics rather than notifications or on-device apps.
One key difference is the pricing model. Cirqa is sold as a one-time purchase with a suggested retail price of US$199 (S$257), while Whoop primarily operates on a membership model that includes the hardware, with plans starting from US$199 a year.
In Singapore, the Garmin Cirqa is priced at S$279 on Garmin Singapore's official website. It is expected to be available at Garmin Brand Stores and authorised retailers soon.
Other screen-free fitness trackers on the market include the Polar Loop, which retails for S$269, and the Google Fitbit Air, which launched in May 2026 and is priced at S$189 on Google Store Singapore.