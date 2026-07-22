Garmin launches Cirqa, its first screen-free fitness tracker with up to 10 days of battery life

Garmin has unveiled the Garmin Cirqa, the tech company's first screen-free fitness tracker designed for users who want to monitor their health and workouts without the distraction of a display.

The lightweight fabric smart band tracks a range of health and fitness metrics, sleep, recovery, heart rate, stress, respiration, blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature, and activity levels, according to a press release on Tuesday (Jul 21).

According to Garmin, Cirqa can automatically detect and record over 80 activities such as running, walking and yoga, which users can later review and edit in the Garmin Connect app. As activities are confirmed or corrected over time, the device learns to classify future workouts more accurately.

Designed with a minimalist style, the tracker has no touchscreen and instead features a single physical button. Garmin says the band offers up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge.

The fabric band is available in neutral colours – including Black, Dark Olive, French Blue and Mauve – and can be worn on either the wrist or upper arm.