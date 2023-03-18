A Gen Z mystery: My Instagram posts keep showing up on Facebook

More than a decade ago, Qu’ana Underwood, then a middle school student in Philadelphia, joined Facebook. But as other social media platforms appeared, Facebook “became an afterthought,” she said.

Then last March, after Underwood posted photos of herself at a university formal on Instagram, she was suddenly flooded with Facebook notifications from relatives and friends she doesn’t normally keep in touch with. Her Instagram post had also appeared on her Facebook profile, prompting her Facebook friends to like and comment on it.

Underwood said she was mystified by what was happening, especially when every post or story she shared on Instagram ended up on Facebook – even though she couldn’t remember the last time she had posted there.

“What is going on?” Underwood, a 22-year-old behavioural health specialist in Nashville, Tennessee, said she had asked herself.