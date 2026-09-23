Star Wars fans and art lovers line up for new Lucas museum

Star Wars superfans and art lovers alike descended on George Lucas's long-awaited Museum of Narrative Art for its grand opening on Tuesday (Sep 22), lining up to experience the colossal structure that itself recalls a spaceship.

The Los Angeles museum built by the 82-year-old Star Wars franchise creator alongside his wife and business partner Mellody Hobson is intended to be a "people's temple of art", according to its creators.

The duo stood at the museum's entrance as its first 100 visitors were invited in, shaking hands with each of them as they entered the biomorphic building.