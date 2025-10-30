From Ghost Of Yotei to Spider-Man: Visit real-world landmarks in these ultra-realistic open-world games
From the city of Florence to the Kiyomizu-dera temple in Kyoto, gamers can explore these recreated virtual worlds without leaving their couch.
Released in October, Sucker Punch Productions' Ghost of Yotei takes players to the world of feudal Japan, where they can explore a lush vibrant landscape inspired by Hokkaido. Sadly, while most of the in-game areas don't quite match actual real world locations, there's one thing that feels pretty accurate though: Mt Yotei.
Like its real world counterpart, Yotei dominates the landscape, and you can admire the majestic mountain towering over you as you journey through faux Hokkaido. The good news is if you want to visit and see it for yourself, PlayStation Asia has launched a tour on Klook where you can visit one of Hokkaido's majestic lakes and catch the mountain in the distance. The bad news is you have to buy a plane ticket and pay for your hotel.
But if you don't want to, roaming the virtual game map of Hokkaido in Ghost of Yotei is also a valid (and much cheaper) alternative. But if Hokkaido is not to your liking, there are plenty of other games that have faithfully recreated the real world, from the streets of New York City to the gorgeous European architecture of Florence.
ASSASSIN'S CREED SERIES
Set in the city of Firenze, the old name of modern day Florence, Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed II recreates the Italian city during the Renaissance period. From the Ponte Vecchio bridge to the glorious Florence Duomo, players who have played the game will find these areas remarkably familiar should they ever visit in real life. Check out the screenshots, courtesy of The-Respawner on reddit.
Of course, Ubisoft is known for its realistic recreations for its sci-fiction historical fiction games, so if you want to explore more of medieval Europe, you can also check out Assassin's Creed Unity, which is set in Paris during the French Revolution.
If Europe's not your thing, feel free to check out the latest Assassin's Creed Shadows, which takes place in Osaka, where you can visit a recreation of the famed Kiyomizu-dera temple in Kyoto.
MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN SERIES
If you've always wanted to visit New York but could never find the right opportunity, Marvel's Spider-Man series lets you visit the famous landmarks in the city in style – by swinging through the streets like a superhero. There are a ton of landmarks to visit, from Times Square to Central Park, to even the New York City Public Library (where the iconic Ghostbusters opening scene takes place).
It's amazing how much work went into recreating New York, there really are a lot of landmarks to discover and you also get bonus fictional landmarks such as the Avengers Tower from the movies, as well. If you want the best experience and the biggest map to explore, go for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is about twice the size of the first game. It also has a gliding mechanic, which means you can glide through the city like a bird.
THE DIVISION 2
Set in a world where a virus has ravaged most of the world's population and you're one of the survivors that are part of an elite division of soldiers called the Division trying to rebuild Washington DC. Like other Ubisoft games, there's plenty of attention to detail when it comes to real world locations, and in this case, you'll get to sort of visit the White House and its surrounding areas, other government buildings such as the US EPA building, or even the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.
Note that since this is a semi post apocalyptic world, most of the buildings won't look as pristine as in real life. You'll find them either barricaded, run down, or even occupied by enemy forces. So be warned if you're planning a virtual tour of the US capital – get ready for a fight. Also, because the game has been out for a while now, a recent DLC lets you visit New York, too.
YAKUZA SERIES
Set in the Japanese cities of Tokyo, Osaka, and more, the Yakuza series lets you roam around famous districts in these cities, such as Tokyo's red light district, Kabukicho. In game, the district is called Kamurocho, and is one of the main locales of the Yakuza setting.
But if Tokyo's not your thing, you can also try the other cities that are featured in the series, such as Sotenbori, which is based on Osaka's Dotonbori district. You'll get to roam the streets and check out the replicated restaurants, such as a famous restaurant with a giant crab display. Interestingly, some Sotenbori landmarks are mirrored, and may not be as true to real life.
WATCH DOGS LEGION
Set in a futuristic London, Watch Dogs Legion is another Ubisoft game that lets you explore real world cities in game. You'll get to check out Big Ben at the Palace of Westminster, walk past St Paul's Cathedral, and even scope out the London Eye.
If you've always wanted to visit London remotely, the game offers you a pretty good recreation of one (just slightly smaller than in real life, of course). But if London's not your thing, you can also check out Watch Dogs 2, which takes place in the San Francisco Bay Area in a more present timeline.