Gillman Barracks turns ‘green’ with inaugural local farm festival and new eco-friendly tenants

Gillman Barracks, better known as Singapore’s contemporary art enclave, has some green plans to rejuvenate the former British military camp.

Kicking off the initiatives on Apr 14 to 16 at Blocks 43 and 47 is the inaugural The Local Farm Festival featuring grown-in-Singapore-fresh produce. Show your support for more than 40 local artisans, crafters, social enterprises and food tech startups that have been brought under the theme Food Future.

There will also be experiential programmes such as the Sustainable Feed Camp that features Shark Tank-like challenges for the young as well as panel discussions and workshops focusing on food sustainability.

Beyond this weekend’s farmers market are two new tenants that the Singapore Land Authority-managed Gillman Barracks has brought onboard: Didi Lifestyle (43 and 47 Malan Road, #01-21 to #01-24) and Charlotte Puxley (9 Lock Road, #02-21).