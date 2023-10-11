I have not used a wallet for over 10 years. Here’s why I think more people should embrace going walletless

WHY I STARTED GOING WALLETLESS

The best stories are born out of trauma and mine is no different. Personally, I see it as a “once bitten, twice shy” situation.

About 10 years ago, I was out with my friends in Bugis when someone bumped into me, pretty hard. I didn’t think much of it, of course. I just said a few choice expletives and went on about my way. It wasn’t the end of the world.

Or so I thought.

Half an hour later, just as I was inches away from the gantry at Bugis MRT Station, I discovered something that would shape the trajectory of my adult life.

Yes, my wallet was gone.

Now I’m not saying that the person who bumped into me stole my wallet. But I am saying that it is suspicious.

Some of you might be thinking that a missing wallet isn’t enough to cause such a paradigm shift. Normally, I would agree but let’s set the context of what the missing wallet meant to me at that particular period of time.

There I was, a full-time National Serviceman making less than S$700 a month, frantically searching for a leather Billabong wallet – 10 minutes before the last train from Bugis was scheduled to depart.

Inside that leather Billabong wallet were:

S$400 in cash (more than half my pay)

Nine train tickets to Malaysia (for a trip with my friends)

My National Service identity card

My bank cards

Pictures and mementos

I needed the Oxford English Dictionary to find a new word to describe the way I felt because “stressed” was an understatement.

The amount of trouble I had put myself into remains unmatched, even till today. The Malaysia trip was going to happen in two days and this was during an era when phones weren’t that smart yet – there were no mobile tickets to bail me out.

I’ll spare you the details of how we still managed to go on the trip. The main point is that the entire experience has made me realise that using a wallet puts way too many things at risk for its user.