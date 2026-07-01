Golden Village to close Plaza Singapura outlet in August after 28 years

When asked about the outlet's potential reopening at the mall in the future, a spokesperson for Golden Village said that they "don't have any confirmed plans to share regarding Plaza Singapura at this time".

"We will continue to provide great cinema experiences for our patrons at nearby locations such as GV Cineleisure, GV Bugis+ and GV Funan," added the spokesperson.

Golden Village Plaza Singapura opened in 1998 and has been a fixture of the mall. In recent years, the cinema has also earned a special place in the hearts of anime fans, having hosted numerous anime film screenings and community events, including screenings of Demon Slayer.

To commemorate the closure, Golden Village Plaza Singapura will have a few promotions for moviegoers.

From now till Aug 16, those who purchase movie tickets online for screenings at Golden Village Plaza Singapura will stand a chance to receive an e-voucher for a complimentary regular popcorn or regular Coca-Cola with the purchase of two movie tickets at all 16 GV locations. The vouchers can be redeemed from Aug 17 to Oct 31, 2026, with the first 10,000 patrons selected to receive the rewards.

Golden Village will also be inviting moviegoers to share their favourite memories of Golden Village Plaza Singapura through a social media contest. One winning entry will receive an exclusive private cinema screening party, for a selected movie at GV Cineleisure.