Got a mobile phone? Here's how to make your very own animated GIFs

Online “visual” reactions have come a long way since the first sideways smiley-face emoticon appeared four decades ago. Animated GIFs – those files showing a few seconds of choppy motion, like the one of Kermit the Frog flailing his arms excitedly – are ubiquitous in text messages, online forums and chat apps, thanks to the internet’s meme culture.

But animated GIFs don’t have to come from the internet. You can make your own GIFs from the photos and videos on your phone. And you may not even need extra software to do so. Here’s a guide.

A BIT ABOUT GIFS

While they resemble short video clips, animated GIFs have technical differences from videos. Both file types use a series of images to display motion, but GIFs don’t include audio, hence the captions you see on some of them. And the traditional GIF format (which dates to 1987) supports only 256 colors, which are far fewer than many modern video formats – and even newer competing image formats like AV1, also known as AVIF.

Most GIFs are a few seconds long, play automatically on a loop and have joined emojis as versatile ways to express yourself online.

And GIFs are image files, which can make them easy to share in mail and messages. Some message and keyboard apps even include a GIF library for quick access in your conversations.

(What is less clear about GIFs is how you pronounce the acronym. Like the peanut butter brand, or like “gift” without the t? The choice is fraught.)