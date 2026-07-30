How some Singapore government agencies became the country's most engaging social media creators
Some of Singapore’s most viral social media videos have come from an unexpected source: government agencies. CNA Lifestyle spoke with the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Tourism Board to find out how they’ve managed to connect with younger audiences while maintaining their mission.
If someone had told you a few years ago that one of the world's most viral videos of 2026 came from Singapore, you probably would have broken into a chorus of “Majulah Singapura”.
But if they then revealed that the video – which has racked up millions of views, inspired recreations and amassed global fans – came from the Singapore Police Force (SPF), chances are you’d do a double take.
Or consider this: The most-viewed video on Tampines Fire Station’s Instagram page isn’t a dramatic rescue operation, but a video of firefighters dancing to the viral Moai La La La trend, racking up more than 17 million views and counting.
Even MINDEF has gotten in on the action.
A recent video set to Usher’s viral track Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home), featured government officials from several countries. Since it was posted two months ago, the video has racked up more than a million views, with one commenter calling it “next level content”.
As surprising as it sounds, this is the reality of Singapore’s current social media space: Some government agencies have emerged as the country’s most engaging content creators.
Gone are the days when government agencies relied solely on advisories and press releases to get their message across. Today, many are embracing social media, tapping into viral trends, memes and humour to engage younger audiences. And if their millions of views, likes and shares are any indication, the strategy is paying off.
CNA Lifestyle spoke with the SPF and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) – two agencies behind some of Singapore’s most talked-about social media posts – to find out how they develop content that connects and the challenges of adopting a more youthful online voice.
WHY SHIFT TO A YOUTHFUL STYLE OF COMMUNICATION?
A quick scroll through the social media pages of STB and its Visit Singapore initiative, and you’d be hard-pressed to believe they belong to a government agency.
BTS member J-Hope frolicking all over Singapore; selfies taken at Hyrox; loads of Pop Mart. These are just some of the posts put out by the agency.
According to Georgina Koh, STB’s director of marketing activation, the agency regularly reviews and evolves its social media approach, based on audience behaviour and platform insights.
She noted that audiences were increasingly drawn to content that felt “authentic, relatable and entertaining”.
“For a destination brand, this means finding creative ways to showcase Singapore's products and experiences while participating in conversations that are relevant to our audiences.
“A lighter and more conversational tone allows us to connect with younger travellers in a way that suits the platform, while still highlighting what Singapore has to offer,” said Koh.
However, Koh emphasised that “the objective is not to appear ‘younger’” but to ensure that STB’s content “remains relevant and engaging” for different audience segments across their social channels.
“Our goal has always been to inspire travel to Singapore. A more relatable social media approach helps us humanise the destination and create stronger connections with audiences,” she said.
“Beyond driving engagement, we want audiences to come away with a clearer understanding of Singapore's distinctive experiences, personality and appeal as a destination.”
Over at the SPF, the tone and messaging of the organisation’s social media posts are primarily shaped by the New Media team within the SPF's Public Affairs Department (PAD).
This team ensures consistency in the SPF’s brand “while maintaining the engaging, accessible communication style” of the organisation.
Superintendent of Police Ricky Tay, the assistant director of the New Media team, noted that more people are going online to stay informed of the latest news.
“The SPF’s public education outreach efforts have had to evolve to adapt to these changing information consumption patterns,” said Tay.
“We have increased our social media presence over the last few years to keep up with this trend. We started with simple posts on Facebook, then expanded to creating interactive videos and photo content on various platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.”
He added: “By using popular formats, trends and incorporating humour where appropriate, the SPF can reach out and connect with a wider audience, especially younger demographics, while ensuring important safety and security messages reach more people through content that gets shared and discussed.”
As opposed to using a one-size-fits-all approach, content is now tailored specifically for each platform's demographics and user behaviour patterns – a move Tay says has allowed the SPF “to connect more authentically with different segments of the public”.
NOT EVERY TREND WILL MAKE THE CUT, AND THAT’S OKAY
These social media strategies don’t necessarily mean the public will see Tung Tung Tung Sahur splashed across government advisories. Both the SPF and STB told CNA Lifestyle that every post, regardless of its tone, must first serve a clear communications objective.
“While humour is subjective and can take many forms, all content is guided by our brand principles and communications objectives. We assess whether content is appropriate, relevant to our audiences, aligned with Singapore's destination positioning, and suitable for the platform,” said Koh.
“Not every trend is the right fit for us, and that’s fine. We focus on opportunities where Singapore’s story can be told naturally, rather than shoehorning the destination into a format that does not suit it.”
Tay echoed similar sentiments, saying: “Not all messages should ride on trends or use light-hearted formats, especially for more serious topics such as major incidents or sensitive investigations. These must be presented appropriately so we don't trivialise the issues.”
For topics like crime prevention messages, anti-scam advisories, and road safety tips, however, trends or lighthearted presentation styles can be used to capture attention and drive home the intended messages, said Tay.
“This approach ensures that serious communications maintain their gravity and impact, whilst educational content benefits from engaging formats that encourage sharing and discussion.”
THE PIPELINE OF MAKING A TRENDJACKING POST
Anyone who manages a social media account knows that timing is everything, especially when it comes to capitalising on a trend. But for government agencies, where multiple layers of approval are often the norm, how do they move fast enough to make trendjacking work?
“When a trend is identified, we assess whether it is relevant to our target audiences and whether Singapore's destination messaging can be incorporated in a way that feels authentic and natural,” said Koh.
“If there is a strong fit, the content is developed, reviewed through the appropriate internal processes, and then published on the relevant platform.”
According to Koh, STB also seeks to spotlight partners that naturally align with its content, such as cruise operator Water B in its Aura Farming parody and Tribe Tours in a video based on the Gen Z marketing script trend.
STB’s content strategy, said Koh, combines longer-term planning with the flexibility to respond to timely opportunities.
“We plan ahead for key campaigns, tourism events and destination stories, with the agility to create content around emerging trends and conversations where relevant,” added Koh.
“This balance allows us to stay responsive while ensuring consistency in our overall messaging.”
Similarly, for the SPF, once a suitable trend has been identified, the New Media team will develop a detailed storyboard that adapts the meme format to suit the SPF's communication objectives and brand.
“This involves ensuring the content remains appropriate, informative, and serves a clear purpose beyond entertainment – whether that's crime prevention, public safety awareness, or community engagement,” said Tay.
Management will then review and approve the proposed concept and storyboard, following which production begins.
“Throughout this process, there's ongoing consideration of timing for maximum impact, ensuring the trend remains relevant when the post goes live, and that it complements other ongoing communication initiatives,” added Tay.
According to Tay, the clearance process is “nimble and swift” and the team aims to publish the content “within a week of concept approval”.
IS EVERYONE RECEPTIVE TO HUMOROUS CONTENT BY GOVERNMENT AGENCIES?
Going by the numbers, timely, trend-driven posts have racked up lots of likes and shares for both STB and the SPF, with both agencies saying audiences have responded largely positively to such content.
But what about the people within the organisations themselves?
According to Tay, the SPF has been supportive of the shift, with senior leaders recognising “the importance of evolving public engagement methods” to reach out to diverse audiences effectively.
“Having leadership that embraces experimentation and innovation has been crucial to our success. This openness allows our team to adapt quickly to emerging trends and maintain fresh, relevant content without being constrained by overly rigid approval processes,” he said.
Tay, however, noted that “managing public expectations and addressing occasional criticism requires careful navigation”.
“Some audiences question whether humorous content is appropriate for law enforcement communications or perceive such efforts as indicating that the police have excessive downtime,” said Tay.
“This necessitates consistently demonstrating how our engaging approach directly serves legitimate public communication and safety objectives, rather than being merely entertainment-focused.”
THE MOST EFFECTIVE PLATFORMS AND STAYING RELEVANT
With STB and the SPF acing the social media game so far, what insights have they picked up along the way? And in a space where trends come and go in the blink of an eye, how do they plan to stay relevant?
Both agencies agree that Instagram and TikTok have proven to be effective platforms when it comes to engaging audiences.
“TikTok, for instance, has allowed us to reach younger, digitally native audiences who might not have engaged with more traditional destination marketing, while Instagram continues to be a strong platform for aspirational visual content that inspires travel,” said Koh.
Tay noted that TikTok's algorithm rewards creative, trend-based content, “making it ideal for adapting popular memes and formats to convey the SPF’s key messages”, while Instagram's “visual-first approach” and features like Stories and Reels “provide versatile formats for both humorous content and more serious educational posts”.
On staying relevant, Koh reiterated that it was “less about chasing every new platform or trend and more about genuinely understanding how your audiences behave online and what they find valuable”.
“When we took on the 'Gen Z marketing script' trend, for instance, it was not because the format was popular, it was because we saw a genuine opportunity to present Singapore's heritage trades in a way that felt fresh to younger audiences,” she said.
The combination of a familiar format and an unexpected subject was what made it land, Koh added.
“We invest time in monitoring what is resonating not just for us, but across the broader digital landscape, and we are willing to experiment. Some things work, some do not, but both outcomes are valuable, nonetheless.”
Her advice for other public organisations looking to adopt a lighter tone in their digital communications? Stay authentic to their purpose.
“Rather than focusing on specific trends or formats, organisations would benefit from remaining authentic to their purpose, understanding their audience, and communicating in ways that are relevant to the platform. And do not be afraid to have a point of view,” said Koh.
“Audiences can tell the difference between a brand that is genuinely participating in a conversation and one that is simply trying to appear relevant.”