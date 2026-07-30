How some Singapore government agencies became the country's most engaging social media creators

Over at the SPF, the tone and messaging of the organisation’s social media posts are primarily shaped by the New Media team within the SPF's Public Affairs Department (PAD).

This team ensures consistency in the SPF’s brand “while maintaining the engaging, accessible communication style” of the organisation.

Superintendent of Police Ricky Tay, the assistant director of the New Media team, noted that more people are going online to stay informed of the latest news.

“The SPF’s public education outreach efforts have had to evolve to adapt to these changing information consumption patterns,” said Tay.

“We have increased our social media presence over the last few years to keep up with this trend. We started with simple posts on Facebook, then expanded to creating interactive videos and photo content on various platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.”

He added: “By using popular formats, trends and incorporating humour where appropriate, the SPF can reach out and connect with a wider audience, especially younger demographics, while ensuring important safety and security messages reach more people through content that gets shared and discussed.”

As opposed to using a one-size-fits-all approach, content is now tailored specifically for each platform's demographics and user behaviour patterns – a move Tay says has allowed the SPF “to connect more authentically with different segments of the public”.

NOT EVERY TREND WILL MAKE THE CUT, AND THAT’S OKAY

These social media strategies don’t necessarily mean the public will see Tung Tung Tung Sahur splashed across government advisories. Both the SPF and STB told CNA Lifestyle that every post, regardless of its tone, must first serve a clear communications objective.

“While humour is subjective and can take many forms, all content is guided by our brand principles and communications objectives. We assess whether content is appropriate, relevant to our audiences, aligned with Singapore's destination positioning, and suitable for the platform,” said Koh.

“Not every trend is the right fit for us, and that’s fine. We focus on opportunities where Singapore’s story can be told naturally, rather than shoehorning the destination into a format that does not suit it.”