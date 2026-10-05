Gran Turismo World Series 2026 came to Singapore – and it was as good as real racing

WATCHING THE RACE

The car-on-car action was easy to watch, even for laymen, since all you needed to know was which cars were in front and whether they crossed the line first. Compared with more complex team games like the aforementioned Dota 2, which usually feature multiple skills and objectives, or even shooter games like Valorant that usually feature movements that are too fast to catch for the average viewer, the Gran Turismo World Series 2026 hooks you in right from the start.

For the Gran Turismo World Series, the Singapore leg featured three different races, starting with an exhibition race, the Singapore Regional Gran Turismo Cup, followed by the Manufacturers Cup, and then the highlight event, the Nations Cup.

Singaporean Fadtris Isa took first place while starting from pole in the exhibition race.