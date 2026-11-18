Gamers around the world got their first taste of Grand Theft Auto VI on Wednesday (Nov 18), as critics heaped praise on one of the most anticipated video game releases ever.

The latest instalment of the crime franchise comes 13 years after the last full edition broke sales records and became one of the most profitable entertainment products of all time.

The series lets players live out gangster fantasies, smash up cars and fight whoever they choose in a fictionalised US city populated by lowlives, sex workers and thugs.

GTA VI launched first in New Zealand at midnight local time (Wednesday, 7pm, Singapore time) and is rolling out around the world as each market reaches midnight.

New Zealander Luke Starik was among the first to play the game, and his character did not last long. "Wasted already. First one, didn't survive long," he told AFP, laughing.

"This is one of the big things in my life... I've been playing GTA for such a long time," Riley Fennel, an Australian student visiting Tokyo, told AFP.

Review aggregator Metacritic gave the game a score of 99 out of 100.

Analytics firm Omdia estimates sales of GTA VI could rake in US$3.2 billion by the end of the year for studio Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two Interactive.

PlayStation briefly reported connection issues on its status page before services were restored.