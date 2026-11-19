After years of anticipation, AFP got hands-on with the opening hours of Grand Theft Auto VI, and Rockstar Games' latest epic pulls out all the stops to live up to the hype.

Set in a Florida-inspired world buzzing with traffic, crime and sun-drenched beaches, the game pairs spectacular visuals with the rise of two small-time criminals through Vice City's underworld.

Here's what stood out from the first few hours of play:

From the very first moment, Rockstar is aiming for the silver screen.

Protagonists Jason and Lucia first meet in a film-style title sequence, with the names of the game's creators splashed across the screen as the story picks up.

The Hollywood influence spills into the action early, with shootouts and pile-ups punctuated by slow-motion effects and dramatic camera shifts lifted straight from a summer blockbuster.

The opening hours focus on building the relationship between Jason and Lucia, from a chance encounter during a police stop to a robbery gone wrong that lands Lucia in jail.

Much of this unfolds through lengthy cinematic cut-scenes, allowing players to sit back and watch the story.

Only later does the game open up and hand players control of Jason's rather unglamorous day-to-day life.

A former soldier now working odd jobs for local gangsters, he quickly finds himself recovering drug packages dropped at sea, stealing cars and shaking down debtors.