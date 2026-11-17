Taking leave, buying PS5s and getting their partners' approval: How Singapore gamers are preparing for GTA 6
After a 13-year wait, Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) launches on Thursday (Nov 19). From taking unpaid leave to buying new gaming setups, Singapore fans share how they're preparing for the big day.
For Hafiz Abdullah, preparing for the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) required two things: A brand new PlayStation 5 and his wife's begrudging approval.
Benjamin Wong has gone a step further. He's taking two days of unpaid leave and has bought a new gaming monitor to ensure he'll be experiencing the game in 4K resolution, uninterrupted.
Such is the anticipation surrounding the release of GTA 6, the latest instalment of Rockstar Games' hugely popular open-world action-adventure franchise, on Thursday (Nov 19).
It's been 13 years since the previous instalment, GTA 5, was released in 2013, and for many longtime fans, the wait has spanned their teenage years, university days, multiple relationships and even breakups, and entry into the working world.
Set in the fictional American state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, GTA 6 follows criminal couple Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as they become embroiled in a sprawling criminal conspiracy.
The game marks a return to Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami, where players can explore an expansive open world, interact with non-playable characters (NPCs), take on missions and, in true GTA fashion, cause all sorts of mayhem.
The excitement is hardly limited to Singapore. GTA 6 has become the most pre-ordered game in PlayStation Store history, with market research firm Sensor Tower estimating that more than 10 million copies have been pre-ordered across PlayStation and Xbox consoles. According to The Washington Post, the game hit US$1 billion in sales a week before its release.
The game launches at midnight local time on Nov 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players who have pre-ordered it have been able to download it ahead of release since Nov 10, with PS5 users needing at least 212GB of available storage.
And some gamers here are making sure nothing stands between them and their return to Vice City.
TAKING LEAVE, UPGRADING CONSOLES AND PREPARING FOR GTA 6
Hafiz said the release was enough reason to invest in a new gaming console despite rising prices. He has been playing GTA since the PlayStation 2 era, when he and his older brothers would spend hours on titles such as GTA III and GTA: Vice City.
"I bought a PS5 just for GTA 6," the 30-year-old civil servant said, adding that he had already pre-downloaded the game and pre-empted his wife for the time he'll be away enjoying it.
"I've literally been waiting over a decade for this game," Wong said as he made extensive preparations, from taking unpaid leave to upgrading his entire gaming setup.
The 28-year-old events management executive added that the release is particularly meaningful for him; he started playing GTA at 12, progressing from the PS2 and PlayStation Portable to the Xbox 360 and now PS5.
"Back then when I was still a kid, I still needed parental supervision to buy the game," he recalled. "Now I can buy it with my adult money, which makes me very happy."
And unlike the childhood days when he played alone, his fiancee, who is also a gamer, will be joining him.
"GTA 6 has boosted the sales for so many PS5 consoles in recent months," said Sam Chiang, manager of video game shop GameMartz, which has outlets in Funan, Bugis Junction and Plaza Singapura.
Muhd Fahmie, a 28-year-old working in tech, also took annual leave to play on release day and into the weekend.
"Pretty sure half the world is doing the same," he joked.
Muhd and several friends have also bought physical editions as keepsakes, although he was disappointed to discover that the boxed versions contain download codes rather than game discs.
Meanwhile, gaming and tech content creator Julian Tay has also already pre-loaded GTA 6 on his PS5 Pro.
"I've worked extra hard to finish all my work before Nov 19," the 34-year-old tech and gaming content creator said.
Not everyone is rearranging their schedule to play it, however. Fitness coach Sam, who prefers not to reveal his full name, describes himself as an "avid gamer" who loves GTA for being fun and immersive, but he won't be taking any days off and will just play it when he has time after his wife and children are asleep.
"Adulting happens," the 50-year-old father of three said. "I've been busy with work and family for the past few years, and I'm still busy."
THE APPEAL OF THE OPEN WORLD GAME
The gamers CNA Lifestyle spoke to said that much of the game's appeal lies in Rockstar's ability to create detailed, immersive worlds where players are free to explore, experiment and discover something unexpected.
"Rockstar makes the most detailed open-world games," Tay said, pointing out to GTA 5 and Rockstar's 2018 Western adventure Red Dead Redemption 2 as examples of games that pushed the boundaries of open-world storytelling and realism.
"The exciting question after 13 years is, what are they going to revolutionise this time?" he said.
Hafiz similarly praised Rockstar's ability to create immersive environments, whether in the Wild West of Red Dead Redemption or the modern American cities of GTA. He recalled how earlier GTA titles, particularly Vice City and San Andreas, stood out from games that required players to follow a more fixed path.
"GTA set the benchmark of what an open-world game is," he said. "There's no need to follow a set path, and players can just go and do whatever they want and see what happens."
For Muhd, who has played GTA 5 across the PS3, PC and PS5, it's the attention to detail that keeps him returning.
From elaborate storylines to hidden Easter eggs – secrets and references tucked away for players to discover – Rockstar's games reward those willing to spend hours exploring, he said.
"I also hope it keeps that core sandbox feel where you can play however you want, whether that's actually obeying traffic laws or just causing complete chaos," he said.
Wong agrees.
"What I love most is the freedom to do things you would never do in real life," he said. "It's the open world, the in-game interactions with weird NPCs, the crazy missions and the unpredictability that make it so entertaining."
He's particularly excited about returning to Vice City, having recently visited Los Angeles and seen some of the real-life locations that inspired GTA 5's fictional city of Los Santos.
THE FICTITIOUS LAWLESSNESS IS PART OF THE FUN
Of course, the GTA franchise is also notorious for its depictions of crime, violence and general disregard for the law. Players can steal vehicles, evade the police and engage in criminal activities that would land them in considerable trouble outside the game. What makes such fictional lawlessness appealing to gamers living in relatively law-abiding Singapore?
Muhd said that the distinction between enjoying something in a video game and endorsing it in real life is straightforward.
"Just because I enjoy a game like GTA doesn't mean I agree with or want to replicate everything that happens in it," he said, adding that he sees GTA primarily as entertainment, appreciating its creativity and the freedom to experience a world vastly different from his own. "I don't think enjoying a fictional world has to conflict with being a law-abiding person in Singapore."
Wong echoes that sentiment.
"To me, GTA is not about the violence or anarchy but the freedom to explore a whole different world without limitations," he said.
Conversely, Sam said his relationship with GTA has been a little more complicated.
He described his experience with the franchise as a "love-hate relationship" because, while the games were fun, he sometimes felt guilty about their content. Nevertheless, he said playing GTA was never about endorsing the activities depicted in it.
"Certainly, I don't like drugs, stealing, killing and any other vice," he said. "The video games just offer an opportunity to escape the stresses of everyday life."
Come 12am on Thursday, Vice City will be calling once again.