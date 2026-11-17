The game marks a return to Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami, where players can explore an expansive open world, interact with non-playable characters (NPCs), take on missions and, in true GTA fashion, cause all sorts of mayhem.

The excitement is hardly limited to Singapore. GTA 6 has become the most pre-ordered game in PlayStation Store history, with market research firm Sensor Tower estimating that more than 10 million copies have been pre-ordered across PlayStation and Xbox consoles. According to The Washington Post, the game hit US$1 billion in sales a week before its release.

The game launches at midnight local time on Nov 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players who have pre-ordered it have been able to download it ahead of release since Nov 10, with PS5 users needing at least 212GB of available storage.

And some gamers here are making sure nothing stands between them and their return to Vice City.

TAKING LEAVE, UPGRADING CONSOLES AND PREPARING FOR GTA 6

Hafiz said the release was enough reason to invest in a new gaming console despite rising prices. He has been playing GTA since the PlayStation 2 era, when he and his older brothers would spend hours on titles such as GTA III and GTA: Vice City.

"I bought a PS5 just for GTA 6," the 30-year-old civil servant said, adding that he had already pre-downloaded the game and pre-empted his wife for the time he'll be away enjoying it.

"I've literally been waiting over a decade for this game," Wong said as he made extensive preparations, from taking unpaid leave to upgrading his entire gaming setup.

The 28-year-old events management executive added that the release is particularly meaningful for him; he started playing GTA at 12, progressing from the PS2 and PlayStation Portable to the Xbox 360 and now PS5.

"Back then when I was still a kid, I still needed parental supervision to buy the game," he recalled. "Now I can buy it with my adult money, which makes me very happy."

And unlike the childhood days when he played alone, his fiancee, who is also a gamer, will be joining him.