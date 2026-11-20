After years of secrecy, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is finally giving up some of its biggest mysteries.

Rockstar Games kept much of the cast behind its blockbuster video game under wraps before launch, including the performers behind protagonists Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. Now that players are roaming Vice City and the wider fictional state of Leonida, actors who spent years bound to secrecy are revealing themselves.

The gaming company's newly released credits on its official website are filling in an unusually deep roster of performers, musicians, comedians and broadcasters.

Manni L Perez plays Lucia, and Dylan Rourke portrays Jason, confirming years of fan speculation over the actors behind the game’s central couple. Rockstar’s official credits list both as the leads.

Rourke and Perez marked the reveal together on social media, writing about the years they spent watching developers build the game before finally being able to publicly connect themselves to it.

They are hardly alone.

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Bobby Moynihan plays Cal, while Stephen Root, who had previously acknowledged appearing in the game without revealing his role, voices Brian Heder. Taryn Manning, Roselyn Sanchez and Denzel Curry are also among the names buried throughout Rockstar’s sprawling cast list.