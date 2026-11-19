Have a gamer in your life or at work? Wave goodbye for a while – and get literate on GTA 6.

That's Grand Theft Auto VI, the latest instalment in the hyperviolent, open-world gaming world that's skewered American culture with fictionalised versions of New York, Los Angeles and is returning to its sun-baked version of Miami: Vice City.

The first new GTA game in 13 years – so long that the interval became a punchline – has the power to make millions of people vanish from their real lives ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. With a massive rollout that includes huge billboards, a takeover of an NBA game and a soundtrack stacked with Grammy winners, GTA 6 will affect the lives of tens of millions, including many non-gamers.

Even for those who never pick up a controller, YouTube, memes and viral clips will extend the game's reach, its edgy content and its viral catchphrases – the ever-present “wasted”, for one – far beyond those planning midnight playing sessions or time off work.

“It's not just relationships on the line,” notes a mock boilerplate for a leave agreement to present to HR. “Every console generation has one game that erases its players from normal life for a while, and Grand Theft Auto VI is shaping up to do it at a scale nobody has really tested.”

Now version 6 is arriving, and here we go again: The game started its march across the globe Thursday at midnight local time, kicking off in New Zealand and leaving North American gamers panting in anticipation.