Gundam Base Singapore opens at Jewel Changi Airport on Feb 3, will have limited-edition items

Here, fans can look forward to Gundam model exhibits, interactive build experiences and loads of Gundam merchandise. There will even be a 1.8m tall RX-78 Gundam statue at the store's entrance.

Inside, you can also take photos with a large blueprint of the RX-78-2 Gundam.

For beginners who are curious about the Gundam franchise and model kit-building, fret not if all this seems overwhelming.

The Gundam Base Singapore will also have a dedicated workshop area that's designed especially for newcomers. During the weekends, this model-building workshop will be free to the public.