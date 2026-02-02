Gundam Base Singapore opens at Jewel Changi Airport on Feb 3, will have limited-edition items
The Gundam Base, a popular retail concept selling model kits and products related to the mecha franchise Gundam, will open its first official Singapore store on Feb 3 at Jewel Changi Airport.
Get ready to snap up Gundam model kits – including limited-edition and hard-to-find releases – across multiple grades, all in one place at Jewel Changi Airport. This marks the very first Singapore outlet for The Gundam Base, a popular retail concept selling model kits and products related to the mecha franchise Gundam.
Here, fans can look forward to Gundam model exhibits, interactive build experiences and loads of Gundam merchandise. There will even be a 1.8m tall RX-78 Gundam statue at the store's entrance.
Inside, you can also take photos with a large blueprint of the RX-78-2 Gundam.
For beginners who are curious about the Gundam franchise and model kit-building, fret not if all this seems overwhelming.
The Gundam Base Singapore will also have a dedicated workshop area that's designed especially for newcomers. During the weekends, this model-building workshop will be free to the public.
According to The Gundam Base Singapore, some of the popular and hard-to-find models available here include the HG 1/144 RX-78-2 Gundam [Beyond Global] [The Gundam Base Colour] (S$32), the MG 1/100 Hyaku-Shiki Ver.2.0 [Mechanical Core Plating] (S$216), the MG 1/100 Sengoku Astray Gundam [Metallic] (S$81) and the MG 1/100 Gundam Virtue [Clear Colour] (S$116).
In a statement, Lee Ching Wern, CEO of Jewel Changi Airport Development, said: “We are very honoured to unveil Singapore’s first-ever Gundam flagship store at Jewel.
“With Gundam’s widespread popularity and strong international following, The Gundam Base is an exciting addition to our retail line-up, strengthening Jewel’s appeal as a must-visit destination for toys and collectible enthusiasts. Through the highly immersive store experience, interactive activities and exclusive range of limited edition collectibles, we look forward to showcasing the best of the Gundam story to fans from Singapore and beyond.”
The Gundam Base Singapore officially opens on Feb 3, 2026 and is located at 78 Airport Boulevard, #04-219, Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore 819666. Opening hours 10am to 10pm daily.