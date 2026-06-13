Can’t get enough of CJ Hendry’s plush flowers? Here are 4 Singapore makers crafting blooms that last

I never knew Singaporeans had a penchant for floristry – until Australian artist CJ Hendry’s Flower Market installation opened at Gardens by the Bay’s IMBA Theatre, which runs until Sunday (Jun 14).

Almost overnight, my social media feed was filled with influencers gathering and arranging colourful plush flowers under a starkly white tent.

I get the appeal, along with the aunties who love a Teresa-Teng pose for pictures next to flowers, real or plushie. Hendry’s whimsical blooms – with their soft fabrics and shapes – remind our fingers of the wonder and joy playing with toys those many years ago. And when you’re browsing and putting together a bouquet that pleases you, you’re choosing to be present for yourself.

You can, of course, pick your own handcrafted blooms from other places, away from what I suspect will be a maddening weekend at GBTB. Some of these local business owners even teach classes to make your own bouquet.

Prices range from less than S$80 to as much as S$250 for a bouquet. Check the respective vendor's website or social media account for details.

1. IVY WONDER

Singer and songwriter Nathan Hartono recently gave a shoutout to the Bukit Batok-based Ivy Wonder in an Instagram Reel. He shared that the shop is “full of some of the most detailed and beautiful crochet flowers I have ever seen”, including lilies, roses and sunflowers – and every intricate flower is handmade. The video also showed customised dolls and pots of hanging plants.

While the shop has only been open since last year, the owner has been crocheting flowers for about 10 years. Pick your flowers and have them wrapped and presented like a bouquet of fresh flowers.