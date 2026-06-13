Can’t get enough of CJ Hendry’s plush flowers? Here are 4 Singapore makers crafting blooms that last
They offer handcrafted blooms made from crocheted yarn, paper and pipe cleaners – and some even teach workshops so you can create your own everlasting bouquet.
I never knew Singaporeans had a penchant for floristry – until Australian artist CJ Hendry’s Flower Market installation opened at Gardens by the Bay’s IMBA Theatre, which runs until Sunday (Jun 14).
Almost overnight, my social media feed was filled with influencers gathering and arranging colourful plush flowers under a starkly white tent.
I get the appeal, along with the aunties who love a Teresa-Teng pose for pictures next to flowers, real or plushie. Hendry’s whimsical blooms – with their soft fabrics and shapes – remind our fingers of the wonder and joy playing with toys those many years ago. And when you’re browsing and putting together a bouquet that pleases you, you’re choosing to be present for yourself.
You can, of course, pick your own handcrafted blooms from other places, away from what I suspect will be a maddening weekend at GBTB. Some of these local business owners even teach classes to make your own bouquet.
Prices range from less than S$80 to as much as S$250 for a bouquet. Check the respective vendor's website or social media account for details.
1. IVY WONDER
Singer and songwriter Nathan Hartono recently gave a shoutout to the Bukit Batok-based Ivy Wonder in an Instagram Reel. He shared that the shop is “full of some of the most detailed and beautiful crochet flowers I have ever seen”, including lilies, roses and sunflowers – and every intricate flower is handmade. The video also showed customised dolls and pots of hanging plants.
While the shop has only been open since last year, the owner has been crocheting flowers for about 10 years. Pick your flowers and have them wrapped and presented like a bouquet of fresh flowers.
2. THE PAPER BLOOM
From bouquets of hydrangeas to tiny bottles containing miniaturised sunflowers, every bloom is made of paper, no matter how intricate. You can order their pre-made bouquets or individual flowers that look so life-like, you might mistakenly place them in water.
Their expertise isn’t limited to that; The Paper Bloom has also created paper flower art for brands such as Kenzo and larger-than-life blooms for events, so they definitely know more than a thing or two when it comes to sharing their skills at workshops. You can also pick up a DIY kit from them to try your hand at making paper flowers.
3. CROCHETSG
At first glance, you might dismiss the bouquets on CrochetSG's website as yet-another online florist’s. Until you take a closer look and realise the flowers are all crocheted – including the add-on figurines, such as capybaras, bumblebees and piggies wearing mortarboards.
You can’t personally head down to its location at Toa Payoh Industrial Park to pick the crocheted flowers, but the description for each bouquet will give you a good idea what the flowers are. And it's free delivery.
4. FLORAQUILL TWIST
This Sengkang-based home business uses pipe cleaners and paper quills (curls of paper strips) to make flowers, including lavender, sunflowers and tulips. Besides customising bouquets to make someone’s day, they also make decorative pots of paper-quill flowers that sit prettily in acrylic boxes as gifts. Everything is bespoke, so contact them early for your order, especially if you have a big quantity in mind. From the looks of their Instagram account, they also conduct workshops to teach flower making.