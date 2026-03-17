Your hand feels tingly while using a charging phone? What causes it and is it still safe?

In the interest of time, who hasn’t used their handheld device while it’s still charging? And we mean plugging your handphone, tablet or laptop into an electric socket, not a power bank.

You might recall feeling a buzzing or tingling sensation – more so if your device is “naked” (you don’t believe in getting a case) or it has a body made of metal. It’s unnerving enough to make you wonder: Will you get electrocuted if you continue holding your gadget? Will it affect your device? Should you get an electrician to check your home?

We find out from the experts with the “power” to decipher “watt” is going on, and whether you can minimise the strange vibrations (okay, enough puns already).

WHAT’S CAUSING THE TINGLING?

That peculiar sensation is caused by a leakage current – “a tiny, safe amount of electrical current that escapes from the charger onto the device’s metal casing”, said Lay Leong Loong, a senior lecturer from Republic Polytechnic’s School of Engineering.

“This leakage usually comes from the electromagnetic interference (EMI) suppression components inside the charger. Among these components are the capacitors, designed to help reduce electrical noise,” Lay continued. “In ungrounded chargers, which are typically the two‑pin plugs, these capacitors can cause a very small current to be felt on the metal enclosure of your device.”