Harvey Norman launches limited-edition HP Omnibook Ultra in Deep Espresso

Harvey Norman has launched a limited-edition HP Omnibook Ultra in a Deep Espresso finish, available at its stores in Singapore.

Developed in direct collaboration with HP, the laptop features a rich Deep Espresso colour with a bronze-edged finish. It comes with an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor and a lightweight frame measuring 7.3mm at the front and 10.7mm at the rear. The laptop is also made with recycled aluminium and recycled plastic.

The laptop has a 14-inch 3K OLED multitouch display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, as well as an AI-enhanced 5MP IR camera. It also comes with features including posture detection, a haptic touchpad with gesture controls and presence-sensing technology that detects onlookers and dims the screen.

The HP Omnibook Ultra in Deep Espresso is available in three configurations.

The S$3,399 model has an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 356H, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, while the S$3,999 model comes with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD.

The S$4,399 model has an Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 386H, 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD.

As part of the launch promotion, customers will receive a Marshall Acton III Speaker and a portable monitor worth S$728 in total. The promotion runs until Oct 31, 2026, while stocks last.

The HP Omnibook Ultra in Deep Espresso is available at Harvey Norman stores in Singapore.