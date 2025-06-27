Harvey Norman opens new store at Lot One mall with special deals

Harvey Norman has opened its brand-new store at Lot One in Choa Chu Kang, with special deals for shoppers.

Located on the third level, the new store offers a mix of home appliances and IT products including built-in cooking appliances, vacuums, personal care products, gaming products and more.

Shoppers can expect a wide range of energy and water-efficient appliances as part of Harvey Norman’s broader commitment to environmental responsibility, including refrigerators, air conditioners and washing machines, majority of which are applicable with climate vouchers.

Harvey Norman’s Next Gen AI experts will also show customers how to integrate AI into everyday life through a wide selection of laptops from brands such as Acer, Asus, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft and MSI.

In conjunction with its grand opening at Lot One, shoppers can now enjoy exclusive opening deals including Monster True Wireless Earbuds at S$10 (usual price is S$79), a Dyson Supersonic at S$399 with a S$50 Harvey Norman gift card (usual price is S$599), as well as a Sharp 7kg Front Load Washer at S$1 after the S$400 climate voucher and Harvey Norman rebates (usual price at S$531).

“Lot One is a vibrant hub for families, students and professionals, and we’re excited to bring our extensive product range and trusted service to the community,” said Bernice Kwok, managing director of Harvey Norman Singapore and Malaysia.

“Beyond offering everything from smart home appliances to Next Gen AI computing devices, we have knowledgeable product specialists to guide customers in finding what best suits their lifestyles, along with hands-on product demos to enhance the customer journey and meet the evolving needs of today’s consumers.”

Visit Harvey Norman Singapore’s

Facebook