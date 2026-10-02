Haw Ror Villa, the Halloween event by Hell's Museum, returns with 4 scare zones for 22 nights
Last year's edition of Haw Ror Villa was supposed to be the last. However, organisers have resurrected the Halloween event this year due to overwhelming demand.
The popular Halloween event, Haw Ror Villa, is back from the dead after its supposed swan song last year, thanks to overwhelming demand.
Organised by Hell's Museum in the currently-partially-closed Haw Par Villa, this year's edition of Haw Ror Villa – its fifth overall – will feature four scare zones.
It will run for 22 select nights, between Oct 8 and Nov 15.
Thrillseekers can look forward to a puzzle hunt, a maze experience and more during the event – all while coming face-to-face with Asian ghosts such as the pocong and pontianak.
Tickets for Haw Ror Villa 2026 are currently available for sale via this website, with prices going at S$40 for children between the ages of seven and 12, and S$55 for adults.
Those who have yet to utilise their SG Culture Pass will be glad to know that credits can be used to purchase tickets.
Address: Haw Par Villa, 262 Pasir Panjang Road, Singapore 118628
Date: Select nights between Oct 8 and Nov 15
Time: 6.30pm to 12am
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