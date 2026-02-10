Not your usual Hello Kitty: Exclusive Black Series collection lands in Singapore tomorrow
The Hello Kitty Black Series collection features three jet-black figures, each with a different motif, available at ActionCity stores from Feb 11.
Ever wanted a Hello Kitty figure that swaps kawaii for edgy? Here's your chance, as the exclusive Hello Kitty Black Series collection will finally land in Singapore on Wednesday (Feb 11).
A collaboration between Japanese underground lifestyle label One Today and Sanrio, the Hello Kitty Black Series reinterprets the iconic anthropomorphic white cat for grown-up fans.
The collection features three sleek, jet-black Hello Kitty figures, each with a different motif: Heart, Black and Love. All three figures stand at 20cm tall and are crafted from premium PVC, with a matte finish.
The upcoming Hello Kitty Black Series launch in Singapore marks the collection's third release in Asia, following Japan and South Korea.
Each figure costs S$229.90 and can be purchased at select ActionCity stores in Singapore, including the outlets at Takashimaya, Jewel Changi Airport and VivoCity, as well as via ActionCity's online store.