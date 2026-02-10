Not your usual Hello Kitty: Exclusive Black Series collection lands in Singapore tomorrow

Ever wanted a Hello Kitty figure that swaps kawaii for edgy? Here's your chance, as the exclusive Hello Kitty Black Series collection will finally land in Singapore on Wednesday (Feb 11).

A collaboration between Japanese underground lifestyle label One Today and Sanrio, the Hello Kitty Black Series reinterprets the iconic anthropomorphic white cat for grown-up fans.

The collection features three sleek, jet-black Hello Kitty figures, each with a different motif: Heart, Black and Love. All three figures stand at 20cm tall and are crafted from premium PVC, with a matte finish.

The upcoming Hello Kitty Black Series launch in Singapore marks the collection's third release in Asia, following Japan and South Korea.