Not your usual Hello Kitty: Exclusive Black Series collection lands in Singapore tomorrow
Not your usual Hello Kitty: Exclusive Black Series collection lands in Singapore tomorrow

The Hello Kitty Black Series collection features three jet-black figures, each with a different motif, available at ActionCity stores from Feb 11.

The Hello Kitty Black Series line of figures will launch in Singapore on Feb 11. (Photo: One Today)

Hazeeq Sukri
10 Feb 2026 12:25PM
Ever wanted a Hello Kitty figure that swaps kawaii for edgy? Here's your chance, as the exclusive Hello Kitty Black Series collection will finally land in Singapore on Wednesday (Feb 11). 

A collaboration between Japanese underground lifestyle label One Today and Sanrio, the Hello Kitty Black Series reinterprets the iconic anthropomorphic white cat for grown-up fans.

The collection features three sleek, jet-black Hello Kitty figures, each with a different motif: Heart, Black and Love. All three figures stand at 20cm tall and are crafted from premium PVC, with a matte finish.

The upcoming Hello Kitty Black Series launch in Singapore marks the collection's third release in Asia, following Japan and South Korea.

Hello Kitty Black Series Love. (Photo: One Today)
Hello Kitty Black Series Black. (Photo: One Today)
Hello Kitty Black Series Heart. (Photo: One Today)

Each figure costs S$229.90 and can be purchased at select ActionCity stores in Singapore, including the outlets at Takashimaya, Jewel Changi Airport and VivoCity, as well as via ActionCity's online store.

Source: CNA/hq

