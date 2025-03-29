Henna 101: We ask an artist all about this traditional art form and what you need to know before getting one

There is something about henna art that is as beautiful as it is meditative to see being created right before your eyes.

In the hands of henna artist Syra Gulam from SyraSkins, each delicate squeeze of the henna cone she wields birthed dots, lines, circles, swirls and teardrops on bare skin. As these elements linked up, they formed intricate designs that draped the curves of the hand, forming lattices and blooms trailing down the wrist and fingers.

“It is therapy for me,” Syra said of her freehand drawing process. “It makes me focus on the present, the now, which many of us don’t in our busy lives.” The 35-year-old mother of two shared that henna is a way for her to connect with her community, customers and loved ones.

Syra’s love for henna was honed at an early age by her Chinese mother, who picked up the art from her Pakistani father's family. “In the early days, henna was applied using sticks,” she said. “It was only in the 90s when henna cones were introduced.”