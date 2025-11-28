Honor Magic8 Pro review: A low-light camera powerhouse with smart AI tools

You can access something called AI Memories, which can generate summaries based on your content. Using the AI Photos Agent, you can transform or edit your pictures. The phone can also detect deepfakes during video calls. Then there’s AI Subtitles, which gives you real time subtitles and translations, though the latter isn't quite that good based on my testing.

Like many Android phones, the Honor Magic8 Pro comes with Google's AI assistant Gemini, so you can use it to write, brainstorm, or have a chat with it.

DESIGN, DISPLAY, BATTERY LIFE AND PERFORMANCE

The Honor Magic8 Pro features a gorgeous 6.71-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. You get vibrant colours and deep blacks, and the slightly curved edges give it a premium feel. While it has a metal frame, the rear uses a fibre-reinforced plastic back that still looks and feels metallic.

The phone's rear camera takes up almost one-third of the back, with its round housing popping out quite a bit. It does make the phone quite stable when placed flat on the table, though. There's a nice balance and heft when holding the phone in your hand.