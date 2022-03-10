Working from home with the air-con always on? Tips to take the heat off your electricity bill

Our location in the armpit of the equator means it takes a lot to stay sweat-free in Singapore. A lot of energy, that is.

Take our reliance on air conditioners at home, for instance. Air-conditioning accounts for up to a quarter of an average Singaporean household’s electricity consumption, according to this article. Furthermore, about 99 per cent of condominiums have air-conditioning installed.

But no one's in a hurry to switch off the air-conditioner yet, especially when many of us still work from home. So, what can we do then to help shave dollars off the electricity bill?

Set the temperature at 25 degrees Celsius or higher, said Dr Lieu Chee Fui, the programme chair of Republic Polytechnic’s Green Building Energy Management diploma course. For every degree raised, you can save about S$15 a year, she said, citing National Environment Agency guidelines.

“In recent green building designs or net zero energy building designs, it is also proven that a temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, together with the use of a ceiling or standing fan, can reduce the bill while providing the same level of thermal comfort,” said Dr Lieu.