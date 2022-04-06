How an air purifier works: Do you really need one for your allergies? Can it filter out bacteria and viruses?

WHAT SHOULD YOU LOOK FOR?

There are a couple of standards, along with their acronyms, to look for. Here’s a quick rundown, according to Dr Sultana:

Air change rate per hour (ACH): The number of times the total volume of air in a room gets completely filtered by the air purifier in an hour. For instance, an ACH of 5 means that the entire room’s air gets cleaned five times per hour.

Does that mean the higher the ACH, the better the air purifier? Not unless you want the hulking presence of an air purifier ruining the interior aesthetics of your room. You’re better off getting the right ACH to match your needs. For normal use, an ACH of 2 will do just fine. But if you or your family members have allergies, you might want to consider a 5 instead. For smokers, you might even want to go up to 8 or 10.

Minimum efficiency reporting value (MERV): The MERV scale goes from one to 20, and higher values mean a greater percentage of particles is captured. For example, a MERV 16 filter would capture more than 95 per cent of particles. But note that the higher the MERV rating, the more energy is needed to operate the purifier. According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), at least MERV 14 is recommended.