Why is my food still cold? What do I do when I see sparks? Your microwave oven questions answered

To check for malfunction and to get your oven working again, Dr Quek has these suggestions:

Test the oven by heating up some water. Place a bowl of water in the oven and if the water heats up, your oven is still working. Clean the oven’s interior. Ensure the top, bottom and walls of the oven aren’t covered with food stains. Check that the turntable is rotating when the oven is in use. If not, is the food so big that it prevents the turntable from rotating?

SCENARIO 2: THE TOUCH PANEL DOESN’T WORK

This problem is getting more common as ovens now have touch panels instead of dials or buttons, said Dr Quek. According to him, wear and tear, and having more settings on the control pad could be a reason for the touch panel to get touchy.

Try varying the way you press the buttons to get contact, he suggested. If that doesn’t help, “it will be tough to repair” and your best recourse is a new oven, especially if it’s still under warranty.

“Heat may be another potential cause when the oven is used for prolonged periods and eventually overheats. I would suggest giving the oven a rest and try again.”

To prevent this issue, don’t exert too much pressure when selecting the function on the touch panel, said Dr Quek. “And don’t keep pressing it.”

SCENARIO 3: THE FOOD IS STILL COLD AND YOU HAVE TO PUT IT BACK INTO THE OVEN A FEW TIMES

You probably already know that you need to spread your food on a plate for it to heat up evenly. But did you know that the right way to spread is to create a ring with your food (imagine a doughnut) or leave the least amount in the middle of the plate?

“This is because, as the turntable rotates, the centre of the plate is the only spot that doesn’t move. Therefore, it has the least chance of getting heated up,” said Dr Quek.

Also, don’t stack plates of food on top of each other, or put in big or heavy items that prevent the turntable from rotating. “The purpose of the rotating turntable is to let the food get hit by the microwaves,” said Dr Quek.