Is it okay to put hot food inside a fridge? And what happens when you overload the freezer?

Not counting your splurge on fancy gadgets, the family refrigerator is probably one of the most expensive items in your kitchen: About S$1,436 on average for a medium-sized model, or one with a capacity of 300 litres to 400 litres, according to this article.

However, when it comes to fridge care, you probably don’t think much about it. As long as there is no food spillage messing up the interior, there’s no need to clean regularly, right?

Not quite, because regular cleaning can minimise bacterial and fungal growth inside the compartments as well as optimise the seal of the fridge and freezer, said Dr Tang Kok Zuea, a senior lecturer from National University of Singapore's College of Design and Engineering, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

That checks both your health and wealth when you consider the doctor’s and electricity bills you’ll save on.