All about your washing machine: Liquid or powder detergent? Do you really need hot water to remove stains?

Doing your laundry is as convenient as throwing your worn clothes into the washer, pouring in the detergent, and letting the machine do all the work. Even with the COVID-19 situation that we’re still grappling with, getting your clothes free of infection-causing micro-organisms can be easily achieved with the warmest of settings and a splash of bleach.

So when your washing machine starts to act up, it can seriously disrupt your routine – and your supply of clean clothes. How then, do you keep your washer functioning well for as long as you can?

It boils down to the bits and parts that deliver the spinning, rotating action of your washing machine: The electronic and non-electronic parts as well as the main driving motor. The malfunction of this motor and/or other parts is what affects the lifespan of your washing machine, said Dr Tang Kok Zuea, a senior lecturer with the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the National University of Singapore’s College of Design and Engineering.

“With proper usage and maintenance, most washers can last about nine to 10 years,” he said.