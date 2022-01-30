How the air fryer became the go-to kitchen appliance in everyone’s homes

A year ago, Rebecca Abbott, a food photographer and blogger in Mesa, Arizona, bought her first air fryer to develop recipes for a client’s blog. She started with the usual air-fryer specialties, frozen pizza rolls and tater tots.

But it wasn’t long until she realised that her model could make pretty much anything she wanted.

Four months later, she was stunned when her homemade cheesecake emerged from the device, baked to perfection in 20 minutes with no cracks or dips.

“Then, the floodgates opened,” Abbott said. She thought, what more could she cook in the air fryer?

Lamb chops, beef and pork tenderloin, a medium-well rib-eye steak, filet mignon, crab legs, lobster tails, pecan and pumpkin pie – she has made them all in the appliance she calls her “magic box”. She now owns seven, six of different brands, and runs a blog, Air Frying Foodie, with her friend Jennifer West.