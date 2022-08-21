How to banish bathroom clutter like a professional organiser

If you conclude that you don’t have enough storage space in the bathroom to hold everything, it’s possible to create more.

During a renovation, one option is to recess one or a couple of cabinets into the wall cavity, between studs. “You’re capturing little nooks to create additional storage,” said Monica Fried, an interior designer in New York.

Many medicine cabinets are designed to be recessed into the wall above a vanity, but that is not the only option. Fried sometimes recesses shallow cabinets into other bathroom walls, with mirrored or painted doors. “Sometimes it’s a flat panel, so it just looks like part of the wall,” she said, but opens like a tiny closet to reveal toiletries.

Jessica Davis, the founder of Atelier Davis, a design studio with offices in Atlanta and South Orange, New Jersey, has added armoire-size built-ins to some bathrooms and semi-recessed cabinets just a few inches deep to others.

“Shampoo and hair products don’t require a ton of space,” she said. “It’s not like storing books on a shelf, where you need 12 inches of depth.” In the bathroom, three or four inches (7.5cm to 10cm) will usually suffice.

If you would rather avoid cutting holes and mounting cabinets to the wall, an easier option is to add a freestanding piece of furniture. In larger bathrooms, some designers install chests that look as if they were pulled out of a bedroom.

In smaller bathrooms, you could buy a multi-tier rolling cart that can be tucked under a washstand or in an unused corner, said Wendy Silberstein, the founder of the Aesthetic Organizer in New York, who likes models from the Container Store. A rolling cart is “freestanding, and you can put a set of towels on the bottom and everyday items on top”, she said.

For a truly tiny bathroom with no available wall or floor space, Silberstein recommended an Elfa over-the-door rack with baskets.