How to create a home bar that will impress guests – even if you’ve got a small space

The pleasures of visiting a cocktail bar extend well beyond the libations. It’s just as much about the company, the atmosphere, all the accouterments. At home, a thoughtfully designed bar can create a similar feeling and serve as a special place for after-work drinks and celebrations with family and friends.

“A home bar is just really festive, collective and inviting,” said Andrew Suvalsky, an interior designer based in New York. “When you set up a bar, it shows that you care about entertaining and helping people have an experience.”

And because a home bar is often tucked away in an inconspicuous spot, it offers a chance to take design risks, said Leslie Martin, a founder of M & M Interior Design, a firm with studios in Chicago and San Diego: “It’s sort of a powder-room situation, where you have this opportunity to make it a bit of a jewel box. They’re often behind closed doors, so you might as well go big.”

Martin and other interior designers shared advice on how to create an impressive home bar.