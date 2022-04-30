How did recycling get so confusing? This is why plastic keeps us guessing

It’s undeniable that plastics have made daily life more convenient, affordable and, in some cases, safer. Plastic has even helped in efforts to slow climate change: Lightweight plastic auto parts have made vehicles more fuel-efficient, and plastic packaging can require less energy to produce and transport than alternatives like glass or metal.

Still, the world also has a huge plastic waste problem. And the problem is bigger than you.

Every town is different.

Even if people do everything right – decipher the numbers in the chasing arrows symbols, then sort their garbage – there’s not always a nearby facility to take it. That’s because recycling is handled at the local level, and every town might have different policies or procedures. And some places might not recycle at all. In recent years, amid COVID-19 and growing difficulties finding buyers for plastic waste, some local governments have halted recycling programmes.

Even when there is a facility that accepts certain items, that doesn’t mean everything will get recycled.

For instance, the plant might not be able to find buyers, so plastics pile up in bales with nowhere to go.

To make things worse, people often “wish-cycle,” a type of aspirational recycling where people optimistically throw things into the bin that don’t belong there. Things like chip bags, Bubble Wrap and, yes, dirty diapers. The immense effort of weeding out the unrecyclables makes the whole process more inefficient.

No doubt about it: We are bad at recycling, and the recycling ecosystem isn’t great, either. But the worst part of the plastics problem is the scale of it.

New plastic keeps coming.

The world is producing plastic at an explosive rate.

Since 1960, plastics production has surged almost 100-fold. By one measure, the weight of all plastic ever produced is now greater than all land and marine animals combined. On top of that, more than half of plastic products are designed to be used only once, according to the United Nations. Think hotel shampoo minibottles, single-use tooth-flossing picks, all those at-home COVID-19 tests.

And once discarded, plastic hangs around for centuries, breaking into ever smaller particles that spread far and wide and can carry toxic substances. These microplastics have been found in drinking water, in table salt, in rainfall, and, recently, in human blood.

Underpinning the surge has been the abundant global supply of oil and gas, the raw materials for plastics. As the world tries to combat climate change by burning fewer fossil fuels, plastic is set to become an increasingly important business for oil and gas companies.

Producing the plastic itself creates planet-warming greenhouse gases and other pollutants. In 2015, plastics created 4.5 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, one recent study estimated, or more than all the world’s airplanes combined.

Plastic makers have promoted recycling as a way to justify continued production, said Carroll Muffett, who heads the Center for International Environmental Law. “But in reality, only a tiny fraction of those plastics are economically recyclable,” he said. “You can’t recycle your way out of this problem.”

HOW DID WE GET HERE?